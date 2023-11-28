Search

Nimra Khan addresses drunk driving rumours

Maheen Khawaja
07:36 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
Nimra Khan addresses drunk driving rumours
Life has tested Lollywood actress Nimra Khan in ways that most can scarcely imagine. The actress faced a near-fatal accident that left her in a coma for a staggering 19 days, with enduring physical reminders in the form of metal rods in her leg. Her journey to recovery has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by unwavering determination and strength.

However, amidst her triumph over adversity, she found herself entangled in rumours and speculation. Allegations of drunk driving surfaced in the aftermath of her accident, casting a shadow over her harrowing experience. In a recent appearance on the FHM Podcast, Nimra Khan decided to set the record straight.

Addressing the rumours head-on, Khan disclosed that she underwent intoxication tests following the accident, and the results unequivocally cleared her of any substance influence. She emphatically stated her commitment to a teetotal lifestyle, attributing her strength to her identity as a tahajjud guzar, someone who engages in late-night prayers.

Dispelling another rumour that suggested her accident was a consequence of depression, she asserted that she was not in a state of emotional distress at the time. Instead, she candidly shared the true cause of the accident – a momentary lapse where she dozed off while driving, caught in the embrace of a song.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Khoob Seerat, Tasveer, and Mujhe Khuda Pay Yakeen Hai.

