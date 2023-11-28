Are Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal sepearted?

Rumous has it that the celebrity couple, Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal, are not living together.

Umair Jaswal, a renowned Pakistani singer, and Sana Javed, a leading actor in our drama industry, entered marital ties on October 20, 2020, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Observations from their respective Instagram accounts indicate a noticeable absence of shared pictures, and both personalities have removed previously posted images of them together but they're still following each other from their respective accounts.

Recently, Jaswal also attended a wedding in Saudi Arabia, where Javed was notably absent from the ceremony. Additionally, during his pilgrimage to Umrah, she was not present in any pictures or videos.

While fans are engaging in speculation regarding a potential separation, neither has officially addressed or confirmed the rumours at this time.

