Thailand explores visa-free scheme for business people: Details inside

03:49 PM | 16 Nov, 2023
Thailand explores visa-free scheme for business people: Details inside

BANGKOK - Thailand has agreed to establish a mutual visa-free arrangement for business travelers with Japan, facilitating the citizens. 

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin has confirmed that he has agreed with his Japanese counterpart that Thai and Japanese businesspeople should not have to apply for visas beforehand when visiting each other’s country.

“This is to facilitate business contacts. It is good that both sides share the agreement,” Mr Srettha was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

The details of the agreement would be finalized soon as the Thai prime minister said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will study an appropriate length of stay, adding that the permissible length of stay should be relatively long to facilitate business visits.

It bears mentioning that Thailand is opening up to the outside world as has eased visa rules in the past. Recently, the country waived off visa requirements for travellers coming from India as well as Taiwan to boost tourism which is rebounding at a rapid pace due to the removal of social distancing protocols.

Thailand, situated in Southeast Asia, boasts a population of approximately 70 million people. Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and vibrant cities, Thailand draws in millions of tourists annually sometimes exceeding 30 million per year, making it one of the most visited countries globally. Visitors are captivated by the country's diverse attractions, including the bustling capital city of Bangkok, the historical sites of Ayutthaya, the stunning beaches of Phuket, the cultural heritage of Chiang Mai, and the serene landscapes of Krabi and Koh Samui.

On the other hand, Japan is home to a population of approximately 125 million people. Famed for its unique blend of tradition and modernity, Japan attracts a staggering number of tourists each year, with arrivals often exceeding 30 million. The country offers an array of attractions, including its capital city Tokyo, renowned for its bustling metropolis and technological advancements. Visitors also flock to Kyoto, a city rich in cultural heritage and historical sites like temples and gardens. Other must-visit destinations include the scenic views of Mount Fuji, the ancient town of Nara, the vibrant city of Osaka, and the serene landscapes of Hokkaido.

