Per tola gold for Rs8,000: Details of PM Kakar's assets revealed

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prim e Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar owns assets worth Rs48.182 million, including gold and agricultural land, showed recently surfaced details.

The premier has declared the value of 10 tola gold at Rs80,000 means one told for Rs8,000. He also owns a house in DHA Karachi with its declared value is Rs4 million. He also owned two acres of agricultural land worth Rs8 million, shares worth Rs50,000 in Pakistan Chagi Mining Limited while there are Rs22 million in his two bank accounts.

Meanwhile, caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar’s assets details show she owned a house in DHA Karachi worth Rs4 million while she has declared the value of a plot in same area as Rs125,000, saying both properties were gifted to her by her father.

Akhar has also invested Rs2.79 billion in Naya Pakistan Certificates while she holds shares worth Rs300,00 in PSO while she has declared Rs109.6 million in wake of treasury bills.

She also holds cash currency, gold and other assets, reports said.

On the other hand, interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi owns assets worth Rs23.2 million, including a house worth Rs12.7 million. He has declared the value of two houses owned by his wife in Islamabad as Rs3.1 million.

He has declared the value of four tola gold as Rs70,000 and furniture’s value at Rs1 million, show the assets details.