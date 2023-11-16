Per tola gold for Rs8,000: Details of PM Kakar's assets revealed

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prim e Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar owns assets worth Rs48.182 million, including gold and agricultural land, showed recently surfaced details.
The premier has declared the value of 10 tola gold at Rs80,000 means one told for Rs8,000. He also owns a house in DHA Karachi with its declared value is Rs4 million. He also owned two acres of agricultural land worth Rs8 million, shares worth Rs50,000 in Pakistan Chagi Mining Limited while there are Rs22 million in his two bank accounts.
Meanwhile, caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar’s assets details show she owned a house in DHA Karachi worth Rs4 million while she has declared the value of a plot in same area as Rs125,000, saying both properties were gifted to her by her father.
Akhar has also invested Rs2.79 billion in Naya Pakistan Certificates while she holds shares worth Rs300,00 in PSO while she has declared Rs109.6 million in wake of treasury bills.
She also holds cash currency, gold and other assets, reports said.
On the other hand, interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi owns assets worth Rs23.2 million, including a house worth Rs12.7 million. He has declared the value of two houses owned by his wife in Islamabad as Rs3.1 million.
He has declared the value of four tola gold as Rs70,000 and furniture’s value at Rs1 million, show the assets details.
Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.
On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.66
|772.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.65
|941.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.07
|174.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.81
|754.81
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|76.75
|77.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.85
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.
A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.
The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png
The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.
The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.
The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.
