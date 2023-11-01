  

Search

Pakistan

Has this LUMS student really apologised to PM Kakar for his behaviour?

Web Desk
08:11 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
Has this LUMS student really apologised to PM Kakar for his behaviour?
Source: Social media

LAHORE – A day after some students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) asked some pinching questions to the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, apparently some fake social media accounts have started a malicious campaign against them. 

One of these apparently fake accounts says the LUMS student, who questioned the prime minister about his late arrival, is ashamed of his behaviour towards the prime minister and he has apologised to the prime minister and the entire nation for his conduct. 

Hammad was one of the students who had grilled the premier during an interactive session at the LUMS. He had questioned the prime minister over his late arrival at LUMS. 

In the latest turn of events, apparently a fake account on X titled “Hammad Maddddy”, shared a couple of posts. 

“My behavior was inappropriate towards the Prime Minister, I am ashamed of my behavior and apologize to the entire nation including the Prime Minister,” the post reads.

“Kash me PM sahib se badtmezi na krta, Prso se Ammi Abbu Teachers oor baqi Rishtydar zaleel kr rhy hain. I am ashamed,” reads another comment. 

A section of social media praised him for schooling the premier. 

However, the prime minister said he came late due to a cabinet meeting where important decisions were taken for the public welfare. 

Did police raid LUMS after students’ grilling of PM Kakar?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:50 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Did police raid LUMS after students’ grilling of PM Kakar?

08:10 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Where was Maulana Tariq Jamil when his son Asim Jamil comitted ...

09:56 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

'Groom's sister should marry his father-in-law,' Jirga decides on ...

12:17 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

Maulana Tariq Jamil's son releases video message about death of his ...

11:14 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Did Maulana Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil really commit suicide?

09:19 AM | 26 Oct, 2023

‘Imran Khan is still my leader’: President Alvi reiterates his ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:55 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Here's how to verify any vehicle in Pakistan online

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 1 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound; Check today’s forex rates here

The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan continues upward trend in line with international market

Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.

The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.

Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: