Has this LUMS student really apologised to PM Kakar for his behaviour?

LAHORE – A day after some students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) asked some pinching questions to the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, apparently some fake social media accounts have started a malicious campaign against them.

One of these apparently fake accounts says the LUMS student, who questioned the prime minister about his late arrival, is ashamed of his behaviour towards the prime minister and he has apologised to the prime minister and the entire nation for his conduct.

Hammad was one of the students who had grilled the premier during an interactive session at the LUMS. He had questioned the prime minister over his late arrival at LUMS.

In the latest turn of events, apparently a fake account on X titled “Hammad Maddddy”, shared a couple of posts.

“My behavior was inappropriate towards the Prime Minister, I am ashamed of my behavior and apologize to the entire nation including the Prime Minister,” the post reads.

My behavior was inappropriate towards the Prime Minister, I am ashamed of my behavior and apologize to the entire nation including the Prime Minister. — Hammad Maddddy (@saani33) October 31, 2023

Kash me PM sahib se badtmezi na krta, Prso se Ammi Abbu Teachers oor baqi Rishtydar zaleel kr rhy hain.

I am ashamed — Hammad Maddddy (@saani33) November 1, 2023

“Kash me PM sahib se badtmezi na krta, Prso se Ammi Abbu Teachers oor baqi Rishtydar zaleel kr rhy hain. I am ashamed,” reads another comment.

A section of social media praised him for schooling the premier.

However, the prime minister said he came late due to a cabinet meeting where important decisions were taken for the public welfare.