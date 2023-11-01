Has this LUMS student really apologised to PM Kakar for his behaviour?

LAHORE – A day after some students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) asked some pinching questions to the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, apparently some fake social media accounts have started a malicious campaign against them.
One of these apparently fake accounts says the LUMS student, who questioned the prime minister about his late arrival, is ashamed of his behaviour towards the prime minister and he has apologised to the prime minister and the entire nation for his conduct.
Hammad was one of the students who had grilled the premier during an interactive session at the LUMS. He had questioned the prime minister over his late arrival at LUMS.
In the latest turn of events, apparently a fake account on X titled “Hammad Maddddy”, shared a couple of posts.
“My behavior was inappropriate towards the Prime Minister, I am ashamed of my behavior and apologize to the entire nation including the Prime Minister,” the post reads.
My behavior was inappropriate towards the Prime Minister, I am ashamed of my behavior and apologize to the entire nation including the Prime Minister.— Hammad Maddddy (@saani33) October 31, 2023
Kash me PM sahib se badtmezi na krta, Prso se Ammi Abbu Teachers oor baqi Rishtydar zaleel kr rhy hain.— Hammad Maddddy (@saani33) November 1, 2023
I am ashamed
“Kash me PM sahib se badtmezi na krta, Prso se Ammi Abbu Teachers oor baqi Rishtydar zaleel kr rhy hain. I am ashamed,” reads another comment.
A section of social media praised him for schooling the premier.
However, the prime minister said he came late due to a cabinet meeting where important decisions were taken for the public welfare.
The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.
The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.
Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.