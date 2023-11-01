South Africa breaks most sixes record in an ODI World Cup edition

South Africa is now leading the tournament in the most sixes hit in a single edition of the competition's history. They are currently on a six-hitting rampage in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

South Africa blasted 15 sixes against New Zealand in their seventh World Cup match of 2023, increasing their tournament total to 82.

They've beaten England's old record of 76 sixes set in 2019 when they were declared champions. It took South Africa just seven innings to reach this milestone, but it took England eleven innings.

With 68 sixes in the 2015 World Cup, West Indies took third place on the list; Australia came in fourth in the 2007 tournament.