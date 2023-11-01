South Africa breaks most sixes record in an ODI World Cup edition

South Africa is now leading the tournament in the most sixes hit in a single edition of the competition's history. They are currently on a six-hitting rampage in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
South Africa blasted 15 sixes against New Zealand in their seventh World Cup match of 2023, increasing their tournament total to 82.
They've beaten England's old record of 76 sixes set in 2019 when they were declared champions. It took South Africa just seven innings to reach this milestone, but it took England eleven innings.
With 68 sixes in the 2015 World Cup, West Indies took third place on the list; Australia came in fourth in the 2007 tournament.
The Proteas batters have had a feast 💥
How many sixes will South Africa finish with in #CWC23? 🧐
The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.
The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.
Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
