Mohsin Naqvi inspects Sialkot Airport, directs speedy immigration clearance

Web Desk
10:10 AM | 6 May, 2024
SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi visited Sialkot International Airport on Sunday and inspected different sections of the facility.  

During his visit, the minister met FIA and ANF officials alongside Defense Minister Khawaja Asif; both ministers were briefed on checking procedures at the airport, daily flight operations and passenger complaints.

Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to the officers to improve the passenger experience and make the immigration clearance speedy for the outbound passengers. 

The visit comes days after the minister visited the Allama Iqbal International Airport and issued directives to increase the number of counters for speedy immigration.

It is to be clarified that Pakistan is currently trying to revamp its immigration system and bring in technology to facilitate passengers. It was also announced recently that e-gates would be installed at different airports across the country so that immigration clearance could be done without any delay.

These developments coincide with the efforts to outsource three airports in the country i.e. Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Islamabad International Airport.

It has been announced that the Islamabad International Airport would be outsourced for a period of 15 years and currently, the modalities are being finalized.

During a speech in July last year, then Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had said that the navigational services and runway operations will not be outsourced and Civil Aviation Authority will continue to do it.

Besides the airports, the government has also decided to privatize the loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the authorities expect to complete the process by June this year. 

