CM Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video in police uniform goes viral

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is the latest victim of deepfake technology, with AI-generated video circulating online showing her shaking legs in police uniform.
The viral video was shared by trolls and supporters of a political party, but it was easy one for everybody as the clip was purportedly created to ridicule the sitting chief minister.
In the clip, AI-generated clone of CM Maryam Nawaz can be seen dancing in a police uniform with two girls. The video, first shared on TikTok, sparked concerns about the dangerous tech.
This incident is not the first time Maryam Nawaz has been targeted by deepfakes, as a similar video circulated in 2023 featuring her making controversial statements.
Another deepfake clip of famous politician underscores growing concern around deepfakes.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Apr-2024/cm-maryam-nawaz-wears-police-uniform-to-attend-passing-out-parade
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.