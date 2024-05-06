CM Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video in police uniform goes viral

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is the latest victim of deepfake technology, with AI-generated video circulating online showing her shaking legs in police uniform.

The viral video was shared by trolls and supporters of a political party, but it was easy one for everybody as the clip was purportedly created to ridicule the sitting chief minister.

In the clip, AI-generated clone of CM Maryam Nawaz can be seen dancing in a police uniform with two girls. The video, first shared on TikTok, sparked concerns about the dangerous tech.

This incident is not the first time Maryam Nawaz has been targeted by deepfakes, as a similar video circulated in 2023 featuring her making controversial statements.

Another deepfake clip of famous politician underscores growing concern around deepfakes.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Apr-2024/cm-maryam-nawaz-wears-police-uniform-to-attend-passing-out-parade










