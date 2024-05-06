Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail takes oath as Governor Balochistan

QUETTA – PML-N leader Sheikh Jaffer Mandokhail took oath as 24th governor of Balochistan on Monday.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Hashim Kakar administered oath to Mandokhail at ceremony held at Governor’s House.

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bhugti, his cabinet members, and members of the provincial assembly also attended the event.

Sheikh Jaffer Mandokhail held various key positions in provincial governments, including Finance Minister, Minister for Planning and Development, Minister for Education, and Minister for Revenue.

Over the weekend, President Asif Ali Zardari okayed his approval for the coveted position of governor of country's sparsely populated region.

Mandokhail succeeded BNP-M leader Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, who took oath in mid 2022.