Search

Immigration

SECP completes 'complex task' of PIA's restructuring as privatization continues

Web Desk
12:07 PM | 6 May, 2024
SECP completes 'complex task' of PIA's restructuring as privatization continues

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the restructuring of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The approval was confirmed by the Privatisation Commission on Sunday and marks a significant development in selling off the national carrier that has been dealing a severe blow to the national exchequer. 

A statement released by the Privatisation Commission read that the legal separation of the PIACL for its restructuring was an extremely "complex task" but now it had been finalized.

As per the official statement, SECP has given the nod to the transfer of non-core assets and liabilities of the PIACL to the PIA Holding Company Limited.

The statement highlighted that this restructuring was an important milestone in the joint efforts of the Privatisation Commission (PC), Finance Division, aviation ministry, and national carrier for taking forward the privatization plan.

Earlier, the federal government decided to extend the deadline for submission of an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the privatization of the state-owned carrier. Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan confirmed the development and stated that the deadline has been extended by 15 days and the fresh deadline is now May 18th.

The announcement comes after 10 local and international companies expressed interest in the privatization of the PIA; it was also affirmed that there will be no further extension in the submission of EOI for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Highlighting the importance of PIA, the minister noted that the combined share of all the airlines is less than that of the national carrier. 

The minister also assured that PIA will become profitable once new planes are added to the fleet, adding that the privatization process of PIA will be 100 percent transparent and open to the media.

Khan also assured that the PIA employees will not face any issues with the privatization of the national carrier. It is to be highlighted that the government had announced to privatize the loss-making PIA by June this year as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tasked the relevant officers to complete the formalities accordingly.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

12:07 PM | 6 May, 2024

SECP completes 'complex task' of PIA's restructuring as privatization ...

10:10 AM | 6 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi inspects Sialkot Airport, directs speedy immigration ...

09:41 AM | 6 May, 2024

Which cities can be visited on Hajj visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies

11:45 PM | 5 May, 2024

Morocco, Azerbaijan sign visa exemption agreement: Details inside

11:21 PM | 5 May, 2024

Chinese can now travel visa-free to this country: Details inside

08:54 PM | 4 May, 2024

Lahore airport to get more immigration counters for speedy clearance, ...

Immigration

05:32 PM | 3 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Flight schedule from May 9th to June 9th released

08:19 PM | 4 May, 2024

This country just banned youngsters from working abroad

08:33 PM | 4 May, 2024

Passport issuance to speed up as govt procures latest machinery: ...

03:18 PM | 3 May, 2024

Syria introduces e-visas to boost tourism

08:05 PM | 4 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Saudis told to get permits for entering Makkah

01:59 PM | 3 May, 2024

UK Care Worker Visas decline by over 80 percent as 'anti-immigration' ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:01 PM | 6 May, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check forecast for twin cities here

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, and other currencies - 6 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: