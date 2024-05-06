Supreme Court suspends PHC ruling denying SIC reserved seats

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday suspended Peshawar High Court's decision on reserved seat, accepting the Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) plea against the high court's ruling.
A three-member bench of apex court comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah took SIC appeal against Peshawar High Court verdict .
Sunni Ittehad Council, the new home to PTI lawmakers-elect, filed an appeal against the PHC ruling, which was taken up by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court.
Election Commission of Pakistan had earlier ruled that the SIC was not eligible for reserved seats due to legal defects, leading to a redistribution of seats among other parties. The PTI rejected this decision as unconstitutional. In response, the SIC filed a petition before the SC to overturn the PHC judgment.
Most of Imran Khan' PTI candidates joined Sunni Ittehad Council after Feb 8 polls to secure the maximum number of reserved seats in Parliament as top court earlier deprived PTI of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ over intra-party polls.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
