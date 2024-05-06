Search

Top News

Supreme Court suspends PHC ruling denying SIC reserved seats

12:44 PM | 6 May, 2024
Supreme Court suspends PHC ruling denying SIC reserved seats

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday suspended Peshawar High Court's decision on reserved seat, accepting the Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) plea against the high court's ruling.

A three-member bench of apex court comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah took SIC appeal against Peshawar High Court verdict .

Sunni Ittehad Council, the new home to PTI lawmakers-elect, filed an appeal against the PHC ruling, which was taken up by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court.

Election Commission of Pakistan had earlier ruled that the SIC was not eligible for reserved seats due to legal defects, leading to a redistribution of seats among other parties. The PTI rejected this decision as unconstitutional. In response, the SIC filed a petition before the SC to overturn the PHC judgment.

Most of Imran Khan' PTI candidates joined Sunni Ittehad Council after Feb 8 polls to secure the maximum number of reserved seats in Parliament as top court earlier deprived PTI of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ over intra-party polls.

More to follow...
 
 
 
 

Facebook Comments

Top News

12:44 PM | 6 May, 2024

Supreme Court suspends PHC ruling denying SIC reserved seats

11:22 AM | 6 May, 2024

Saudi Minister Almubarak sees strong investment prospects in Pakistan

08:48 AM | 6 May, 2024

Pakistan welcomes 'high-level' Saudi delegation for investment talks

11:59 PM | 5 May, 2024

Farmers announce nationwide protests in Pakistan amid wheat crisis

11:44 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan hockey team clinch dramatic victory ...

09:46 PM | 4 May, 2024

Faisal Karim Kundi sworn in as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor

Top News

08:43 PM | 3 May, 2024

Prominent Gaza surgeon dies in Israeli custody

11:15 PM | 3 May, 2024

Pakistan loses two spots on RSF's World Press Freedom Index 2024

Advertisement

Latest

02:52 PM | 6 May, 2024

CJP Isa disappointed over Faizabad sit-in commission report

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, and other currencies - 6 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: