Supreme Court suspends PHC ruling denying SIC reserved seats

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday suspended Peshawar High Court's decision on reserved seat, accepting the Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) plea against the high court's ruling.

A three-member bench of apex court comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah took SIC appeal against Peshawar High Court verdict .

Sunni Ittehad Council, the new home to PTI lawmakers-elect, filed an appeal against the PHC ruling, which was taken up by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court.

Election Commission of Pakistan had earlier ruled that the SIC was not eligible for reserved seats due to legal defects, leading to a redistribution of seats among other parties. The PTI rejected this decision as unconstitutional. In response, the SIC filed a petition before the SC to overturn the PHC judgment.

Most of Imran Khan' PTI candidates joined Sunni Ittehad Council after Feb 8 polls to secure the maximum number of reserved seats in Parliament as top court earlier deprived PTI of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ over intra-party polls.

