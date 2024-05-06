Electric buses to hit Lahore roads under Punjab CM's new initiative

Lahore, the country's second most populated city in Lahore, saw major significant infrastructure investments, turning it into the most modern metropolis of the country and the sprawling city will soon get electric buses.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced electric buses for Lahore, during the inauguration of Shahdara Metrobus Station's remodeling project.

CM highlighted role of public transport in curbing environmental pollution, as the city of over 10 million topped charts of worst air quality in the world.

During her visit, CM Maryam inspected new counter for female passengers and instructed staff to provide excellent service to all passengers. She also received briefing on the station's remodeling before taking a metro bus to the Gaddafi Stadium.

Secretary of Transport and Mass Transit Authority apprised CM that the metro bus caters to over 176,000 passengers daily, including 25,000 from the Shahdara station.