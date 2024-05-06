Search

Electric buses to hit Lahore roads under Punjab CM's new initiative

Web Desk
01:28 PM | 6 May, 2024
Electric buses to hit Lahore roads under Punjab CM's new initiative
Source: File Photo

Lahore, the country's second most populated city in Lahore, saw major significant infrastructure investments, turning it into the most modern metropolis of the country and the sprawling city will soon get electric buses.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced electric buses for Lahore, during the inauguration of Shahdara Metrobus Station's remodeling project.

CM highlighted role of public transport in curbing environmental pollution, as the city of over 10 million topped charts of worst air quality in the world.

During her visit, CM Maryam inspected new counter for female passengers and instructed staff to provide excellent service to all passengers. She also received briefing on the station's remodeling before taking a metro bus to the Gaddafi Stadium.

Secretary of Transport and Mass Transit Authority apprised CM that the metro bus caters to over 176,000 passengers daily, including 25,000 from the Shahdara station.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, and other currencies - 6 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

