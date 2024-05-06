Search

Babar Azam vows to lift T20 World Cup

Web Desk
02:08 PM | 6 May, 2024
Babar Azam vows to lift T20 World Cup

LAHORE – The captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, emphasized that their complete attention is on the upcoming World Cup, vowing to give a top-notch performance at the prestigious event.

In a press conference held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Babar discussed the team’s preparations for the tours of Ireland and England, as well as the T20 World Cup. He stated that the players are striving to deliver their best performances with the goal of winning the tournament.

Babar reiterated that the team’s primary focus is on the World Cup and mentioned that in the past, they were committed to bringing the trophy home as well. “We will be prioritizing players’ fitness during the tour. Haris Rauf is returning to the team after a break, and we hope he will perform excellently,” he added.

Babar Azam provided insight into the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris from the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Haris was omitted from Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the World Cup starting on June 1 in the United States and West Indies.

At a press conference prior to the team’s departure for Ireland, Babar explained that Haris was not selected due to the abundance of options already present in the top order.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

