Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan 

Web Desk
04:00 PM | 6 May, 2024
KARACHI – Gold prices have risen sharply once again in both the global and local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $21 to reach the level of $2322.

Despite the significant rise in global prices, the local sarafa markets kept the local gold price Rs2,000 lower on Monday due to a reduction in purchasing power and sales.

On the first business day of the week, the price of 24-carat gold per tola increased by 2,500 rupees to 240,500 rupees, and the price of gold per 10 grams also increased by 2,143 rupees to 206,190 rupees.

In contrast to the rise in gold prices, the price of silver per tola remained stable at 2,620 rupees, and the price of silver per 10 grams also remained stable at 2246.22 rupees.

