Today's gold rates in Pakistan—20 November 2020

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,200 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,200 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,183, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,849 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Last Updated: (10:00 AM)