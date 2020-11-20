Today's gold rates in Pakistan—20 November 2020
09:51 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,200 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,200 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,183, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,849 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Last Updated: (10:00 AM)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Karachi PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Islamabad PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Peshawar PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Quetta PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Sialkot PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Attock PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Gujranwala PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Jehlum PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Multan PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Bahawalpur PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Gujrat PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Nawabshah PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Chakwal PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Hyderabad PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Nowshehra PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Sargodha PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Faisalabad PKR 112,200 PKR 1,453
Mirpur

