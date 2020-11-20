Today's gold rates in Pakistan—20 November 2020
09:51 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,200 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,200 at the opening of trading.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,183, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,849 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Last Updated: (10:00 AM)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Karachi
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Quetta
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Attock
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Multan
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,200
|PKR 1,453
|Mirpur
-
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:38 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
- Army Chief expresses heartfelt condolence on the demise of TLP chief ...09:16 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
- Bahrain, Israel agree to open embassies, operate flights12:09 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
- Did Khadim Rizvi come back to life after pronounced dead?11:51 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Chloe Moretz to star in upcoming ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie
06:52 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel set to launch on HBO Max streaming & ...04:26 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 'Ki Jana': Nabeel Qureshi bags Best Music Video Award at Miami Short ...02:06 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan shares BTS shot with Bilal Saeed12:57 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020