Sheikh Waqas Akram replaces Sher Afzal Marwat for PAC chairmanship

ISLAMABAD – The political committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has replaced Sher Afzal Marwat with Sheikh Waqas Akram as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

As a result of the change, Marwat and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Hamid Raza are no longer candidates for the PAC chairmanship.

Initially, PTI founder Imran Khan had proposed Marwat for the role. However, following criticism from party leadership, Khan later suggested Hamid Raza for the position.

PTI Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, had supported Marwat's candidacy, citing his backing from the party's founder.

Opposition to Marwat's nomination came from party figures including Asad Qaiser, Waqas Akram, Junaid Akbar, and Zain Qureshi, who were pushing for a different choice for PAC chairmanship.

Many other senior party leaders also disagreed with Imran Khan's decision.

PTI's political committee convened in Islamabad on Friday night under its new chairman to discuss the nomination. Nine out of the 19 committee members, led by Omar Ayub, voted for Shaikh Waqas, while seven voted for Marwat.

Reacting to the development, Marwat criticised the decision as a 'conspiracy by the PTI establishment' and attributed it to his popularity.