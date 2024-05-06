Septuagenarian arrested for marrying 13-year-old girl in Swat

SWAT– Police have taken into custody a 70-year-old man who married a 13-year-old girl, along with the girl's father, witnesses and others.

According to the media reports, there have been developments in the case of a 70-year-old man marrying a 13-year-old girl. Police have detained the 70-year-old Hanifa and the minor girl's father.

SHO Roshan Ali stated that the girl was being taken to the hospital for a medical report while other legal formalities were being fulfilled. Legal procedures will be followed before taking further action, he added.

The SHO added that the noose has been tightened around all individuals involved in the incident, including the nikkah khwan and witnesses, who have also been taken into custody.