Transgenders attack Kharian police station after 'assault on community member' (VIDEO)

09:59 AM | 6 May, 2024
Transgenders attack Kharian police station after 'assault on community member' (VIDEO)
KHARIAN – Transgender community members attacked a police station in Kharian, a city in Gujrat District of Punjab, over an alleged assault on members of their community.

It all started when local cops searched a transgender woman named Hina and a male person who accompanied her. Hina and the man were taken to police station, where the two were allegedly subjected to physical assault and were later released.

The assault on a community member irked transgender who stormed the police station, ransacked property and had a brawl with law enforcers. 

Police claimed that the attackers took some items from the police station with them.

The clips from the unwanted incident are doing rounds online. It shows transgenders dragging chairs, tables and other furniture items from police station in anger.

Later, trans members blocked GT Road, and it prompted police to use baton charge to disperse agitators.

The ham-handed approach by Punjab police also stirred debate online, and police officers who allegedly abused the transgender individuals, were suspended by DPO.

