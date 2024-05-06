Yango and travel portal Discover Pakistan forge strategic partnership to elevate travel experiences in Pakistan

KARACHI - Yango, an international tech company, is thrilled to announce a transformative partnership with Discover Pakistan, a prominent organization that promotes the country's cultural and natural heritage. This strategic collaboration aims to foster tourism growth and showcase Pakistan’s richness and diversity to a global audience.

Discover Pakistan employees will use Yango's wide-ranging chain of partners to move around the country during their filming expeditions as part of this groundbreaking partnership. Leveraging Yango's advanced technology and expansive network, Discover Pakistan aims to capture and showcase Pakistan's breathtaking cultural and natural heritage, offering travellers around the globe an unparalleled experience of the country's wonders.

One key highlight of this partnership is the introduction of special discounts for Discover Pakistan employees on Yango ride-hailing services.

Commenting on the partnership, Miral Sharif, Country Manager of Yango Pakistan, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Discover Pakistan to unlock the full potential of travel and tourism in Pakistan. By combining Yango's technology-driven solutions with Discover Pakistan's deep-rooted expertise, we aim to show the world the beauty and wonders of Pakistan."

Similarly, Bilal Khalid Qazi, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Pakistan, shared their excitement: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote Pakistan as a premier travel destination. Through our collaboration with Yango, we are confident that we can offer travellers unique and unforgettable visual experiences, showcasing the richness and diversity of our country."

The partnership between Yango and Discover Pakistan signifies a shared vision to positively impact the travel and tourism industry in Pakistan, driving economic growth, cultural exchange, and sustainable development. Together, they aim to inspire travellers to embark on unforgettable journeys throughout Pakistan, discovering the country's beauty and wonders.