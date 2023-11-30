Careem customers can now bid their price with the newly launched Flexi Rides

ISLAMABAD - Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing in Pakistan, launches Flexi Ride in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Flexi Ride is a new ride-hailing option redefining freedom of choice for both customers and Captains by enabling them to choose their preferred price. The Flexi Ride offers three categories; Flexi GO, Flexi GO Mini and Flexi Bikes.
At the time of booking, an average fare will be displayed to the customers, allowing them to increase or reduce the price. The bid will be sent to multiple Captains in the area, allowing them to accept the ride or send a counter-bid. Once the price matches, a Captain will be assigned to the customer, beginning their journey.
Flexi Ride was initially tested in Faisalabad and Multan where it garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and Captains. After the launch of Islamabad, the Flexi Ride will make its way to other cities where Careem operates including Lahore and Karachi. While the Flexi Ride will be available in categories of GO and GO Mini, the GO Premium will remain unchanged, offering the pre-existing model of the marketplace.
Commenting on the launch of Flexi Ride, Imran Saleem, General Manager of Ride-Hailing at Careem Pakistan, stated, "We are committed to providing the best ride-hailing experience for our customers and Captains. By introducing Flexi Rides, we are giving customers the flexibility to choose their fares, all while offering unparalleled experience and the utmost level of safety. Similarly, this will enable the Captains to choose the fares on their rides, ultimately resulting in a positive impact on their overall earnings. We believe this flexibility will resonate with both our customers and Captains making their journey more convenient and enjoyable."
The Flexi Ride is aimed at providing customers with the reassurance of taking rides at a fixed price rather than opting for a variable fare. Empowered with an enhanced layer of safety, Careem aims to provide the most reliable experience to both its customers and Captains.
Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
