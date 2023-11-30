Search

Careem customers can now bid their price with the newly launched Flexi Rides

Web Desk
11:49 AM | 30 Nov, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing in Pakistan, launches Flexi Ride in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Flexi Ride is a new ride-hailing option redefining freedom of choice for both customers and Captains by enabling them to choose their preferred price. The Flexi Ride offers three categories; Flexi GO, Flexi GO Mini and Flexi Bikes. 

At the time of booking, an average fare will be displayed to the customers, allowing them to increase or reduce the price. The bid will be sent to multiple Captains in the area, allowing them to accept the ride or send a counter-bid. Once the price matches, a Captain will be assigned to the customer, beginning their journey.  

Flexi Ride was initially tested in Faisalabad and Multan where it garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and Captains. After the launch of Islamabad, the Flexi Ride will make its way to other cities where Careem operates including Lahore and Karachi. While the Flexi Ride will be available in categories of GO and GO Mini, the GO Premium will remain unchanged, offering the pre-existing model of the marketplace. 

Commenting on the launch of Flexi Ride, Imran Saleem, General Manager of Ride-Hailing at Careem Pakistan, stated, "We are committed to providing the best ride-hailing experience for our customers and Captains. By introducing Flexi Rides, we are giving customers the flexibility to choose their fares, all while offering unparalleled experience and the utmost level of safety. Similarly, this will enable the Captains to choose the fares on their rides, ultimately resulting in a positive impact on their overall earnings. We believe this flexibility will resonate with both our customers and Captains making their journey more convenient and enjoyable."

The Flexi Ride is aimed at providing customers with the reassurance of taking rides at a fixed price rather than opting for a variable fare. Empowered with an enhanced layer of safety, Careem aims to provide the most reliable experience to both its customers and Captains. 

