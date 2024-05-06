CJP Isa disappointed over Faizabad sit-in commission report

Search

Pakistan

Web Desk
02:52 PM | 6 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Monday expressed his dissatisfaction with the inquiry commission report on the Faizabad sit-in, calling it “very disappointing” and noting his “surprise” upon reviewing the document.

CJP Isa made these remarks during the hearing of the federal government’s review petition, which took place with a three-member bench headed by him. The commission, tasked with investigating the Faizabad sit-in, had recently submitted its report.

The commission, established in response to the 2017 Faizabad sit-in led by former Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, cleared former spymaster and ex-Punjab Rangers director general Major General (retd) Azhar Naveed Hayat of any wrongdoing.

During today’s hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan read out the commission’s report.

“The commission just wasted time and made empty statements,” CJP Isa commented. He criticized the report’s lack of precise findings and questioned its serious intent. “It doesn’t seem to be serious,” he added.

CJP Isa remarked that implementing the verdict from the Faizabad sit-in case might have prevented the May 9 incident.

He asked the AGP if any TLP members were summoned, to which Awan replied no. “The TLP’s perspective was crucial since they were a party in this case,” the chief justice said.

CJP Isa expressed frustration with the report’s use of idioms and questioned how often former spymaster Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was mentioned. “It appears the aim was to clear General Faiz of any responsibility,” he observed.

