Pakistan rejects hybrid model for Champions Trophy

LAHORE – Pakistan has officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its decision to reject the hybrid model for hosting the Champions Trophy.

According to reprots, prior to the ICC Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conveyed its stance, reaffirming its commitment to hosting the tournament independently without sharing the responsibility with any other country.

If the ICC has a viable solution to address the issue, it should inform Pakistan before the meeting, said the reports. This will allow PCB to prepare adequately and work towards a concrete resolution.

“It is unacceptable for the Pakistan team to play in India while the Indian team refuses to visit Pakistan,” it added.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a late-night press conference, assuring that all decisions would be made in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and promising to field Pakistan’s strongest team for the event.

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), through its media channels, is reportedly trying to strip Pakistan of the Champions Trophy hosting rights or force it to accept the hybrid model. It is using recent political protests in Islamabad and the postponement of Sri Lanka A’s tour as security concerns to justify its stance.

