Pakistani woman cricketer Javeria Khan ties the knot in big fat wedding

11:29 AM | 5 Feb, 2024
Congratulations are in order for former Pakistan women cricket team skipper, Javeria Khan who tied the knot with Waqas in star-studded ceremony held in port city of Karachi. 

Khan, 35, married in a grand wedding ceremony held in the heart of Karachi, which was attended by her fellow cricketers, close relatives, and friends.

The all rounder opted for a off-white traditional dress with combination of light makeup and jewellery while the groom was spotted in light colored sherwani.

Former women team captain Sana Mir, batsman Ayesha Zafar and several others players graced the event.

The dazzling allure of the cricket sensations brought an element of glamour to the celebrations, enchanting spectators.

Javeria is known among most prominent Pakistani women players. With 116 ODIs and 122 T20 internationals under her belt, Khan made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

The cricketer holds an impressive record with 2,885 ODI runs and 2,018 T20 runs. She retired from ODI format in a memorable clash against India in 2022, while her last T20 international appearance was in 2023.

