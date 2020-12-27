Here’s how Bakhtawar remembered Benazir Bhutto on 13th death anniversary
Web Desk
11:03 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Here’s how Bakhtawar remembered Benazir Bhutto on 13th death anniversary
Share

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the elder daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, paid tribute to her mother on her 13th death anniversary today.

In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old shared a portrait of her mother that was placed prominently during the ceremony of Bakhtawar's engagement to Mahmood Choudhry last month.

Bakhtawar is all set to marry the Dubai-based businessman next month in Karachi.

Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know ... 11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry's engagement celebration has been the talk of the town. ...

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated at the age of 54 in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

She is buried at the family graveyard of the Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana.

Benazir took oath as the first female prime minister of Pakistan and the first woman to lead a Muslim state on December 2, 1988.

Aseefa Bhutto's 'great debut' reminds Pakistan of ... 08:46 PM | 3 Dec, 2020

The entry of Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari and slain PM Benazir Bhutto, into the ...

More From This Category
PIA resumes one-way flight service from Saudi ...
09:55 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Wife of Karachi naked man releases video message
07:39 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Post improves 27 spots on world rankings
09:23 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Bilawal pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 13th ...
08:28 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Pakistan wants lasting peace and stablity in ...
06:15 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Seven FC soldiers martyred in terror attack in ...
04:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here’s how Bakhtawar remembered Benazir Bhutto on 13th death anniversary
11:03 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr