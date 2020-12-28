Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 December 2020
Web Desk
08:15 AM | 28 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs113,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,600 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 89,450 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 104,310 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Karachi PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Islamabad PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Peshawar PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Quetta PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Sialkot PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Attock PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Gujranwala PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Jehlum PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Multan PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Bahawalpur PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Gujrat PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Nawabshah PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Chakwal PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Hyderabad PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Nowshehra PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Sargodha PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Faisalabad PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599
Mirpur PKR 113,800 PKR 1,599

