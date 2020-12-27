EU launches mass vaccination to fight Covid-19

BRUSSELS – The European Union (EU) has launched a mass vaccine rollout to fight coronavirus, in all 27 member states with over 446 million people.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been delivered to all 27 member states.

Ursula von der Leyen says, "The #EUvaccinationdays are a touching moment of unity. Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic."

Throughout the EU, more than 14 million people have been infected, and strict lockdown measures are currently in place in nearly all the member states while 335,000 Covid-related deaths have been recorded.

This comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission authorised the German-US Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The EU has secured contracts for more than two billion vaccine doses from a range of drug companies.

The mass vaccination across the EU began on Sunday.

