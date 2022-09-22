WATCH: Babar Azam rejoices after completing bottle-flip challenge with Pakistani players
02:28 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – The bottle flip challenge is hard to ace however Pakistani skipper Babar Azam nailed the tough challenge during a recent training session.

The now-viral video shows Pakistani national team players cheering for Babar who finished successfully landing a water bottle.

Babar Azam can be seen running in joy as he completed the water bottle flipping challenge – a former Internet sensation.

In the video, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan were also spotted having fun during the training session ahead of the second encounter against England.

Pakistan’s flamboyant hitter Rizwan and bowling sensation Naseem Shah were also spotted having barrels of laughs.

A number of celebrities earlier completed the captivating task, the game that recently went viral across social media.

Men in Green took part in a training session which took place at National Stadium as the second T20 International match between Pakistan and England will be played at National Stadium Karachi today.

Both sides will play six more games to go in quick succession however the visitors lead the series 1-0 after their win in the opening encounter on Tuesday.

