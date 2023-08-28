Travelling to UAE? Avoid carrying these prohibited/banned items when you travel

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates is witnessing a boom in the number of visitors and holidaygoers especially after the Covid restrictions were lifted.

As more and more people fly off to the emirate, it is necessary to keep an eye on what can be taken by the flyers to the emirate, or else they could face consequences for taking any prohibited items.

If you are also trying to head to UAE, it is important to read the list of items that are banned by authorities and so it should be avoided to bring them to the country.

Moreover, there are certain items that can be brought in in some quantity within a limit.

List of banned Items

The items that could not be brought to the emirate include controlled/recreational drugs and narcotic substances, frozen poultry and birds, betel leaves (paan), counterfeit/pirated goods and content, indecent and obscene materials, gambling tools and machines, counterfeit currency, items used in black magic, witchcraft or sorcery and publications and artwork that contradict or challenge Islamic teachings and values.

List of Items requiring prior approval in Dubai

Some of the items require prior approval and can be taken subject to the condition that the approval is given. These items include animals, plants, fertilizers, medicines, drugs, medical equipment, media publications, transmission and wireless devices, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics, personal care products for exhibitions, E-cigarettes, and electronic hookah.

Some of the items are exempted from customs duties and will be allowed entry. These include gifts whose value does not exceed Dh3,000, 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars, 500 grams of tobacco (minced or pressed for pipes or minced/pressed tobacco for smoking, tumbâk (pure tobacco) or hookah molasses), alcoholic beverages not exceeding 4 liters or 2 cartons of beer, each consisting of 24 cans not exceeding 355ml for each can.

It bears mentioning that passengers aged 18 and above must declare cash/cheques, promissory notes, payment orders, precious metals, or stones with a value exceeding Dh60,000 or equivalent in foreign currencies. On the other hand, for passengers under 18, the amount in their possession will be added to the permitted limit of their parent/guardian or accompanier, KhaleejTimes reported.

What are the conditions for exemption?

The exemption is not for every traveler heading to the UAE and in fact, the baggage and gifts must be of a personal nature and not in commercial quantities to claim the exemption.

Moreover, the passenger must not be one who frequently visits the same customs center or who trades in the items in his possession. Another condition is that the passenger must not be a crew member with any airline.

It must be kept in mind that cigarettes and alcoholic beverages are not permitted entry and are not subject to duty exemption for passengers under 18 years of age.

Banned Items at Abu Dhabi International Airport

The Abu Dhabi International Airport also prohibits carrying some items. These include drugs such as cannabis, opium, etc., firearms and dangerous weapons, and religious propaganda.

It must be kept in mind that a doctor's prescription should be carried along with any medication. Moreover, some drugs and medications that may be purchased over-the-counter in other countries are classified as controlled substances in the UAE and are illegal to possess.

Permitted items to carry

Travelers are permitted to bring 4 liters of alcohol or one carton / 24 cans of beer, Dh2,000 worth of cigarettes or 400 sticks of cigarettes, Dh3,000 worth of gifts, including perfume, Dh3,000 worth of cigars and 2 kilograms of tobacco.