Mother of four takes poison after huge electricity bill ruins her finances

JAHANIAN – In Khanewal's Jahanian tehsil, a mother of four is said to have killed herself because she was tired of worrying about money and getting into fights with her children.

According to reports in local media, the family was in financial difficulty, and the woman's husband Qasim had no money left over after paying their electricity bill. The family had gone two days without eating, including the kids.

They had to sell their belongings and take out a loan, according to Qasim, in order to pay their Rs 10,000 electricity bill. Even worse, after receiving payment, Mepco authorities did not restore their electricity.

"My wife Hamna was drained when I got home because of an electrical outage and a shortage of food for the kids. In a flash of rage, she ingested poison and committed suicide," said Qasim.