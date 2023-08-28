Three US Marines killed in a helicopter crash in Australia

SYDNEY - A military helicopter crashed while conducting training manoeuvres in Australia, killing three US marines and injuring 20 others.

On its journey to the isolated Tiwi islands north of Darwin, the MV-22B Osprey crashed. According to reports, five of the marines are in severe condition.

2,500 soldiers from the US, Australia, the Philippines, East Timor, and Indonesia were also participating in Predators Run but on board the helicopter, there was just US troops.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crashed near Darwin, Australia, at approximately 9:30 local time, 27 Aug. Three Marines have died as a result of the crash, and five others are currently in serious condition.<br><br>For additional updates, follow <a href="https://twitter.com/MRFDarwin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MRFDarwin</a>. <a href="https://t.co/vxDnSdOqdV">pic.twitter.com/vxDnSdOqdV</a></p>— U.S. Marines (@USMC) <a href="https://twitter.com/USMC/status/1695760700952445201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2023</a></blockquote>

The event happened on Sunday on Melville Island, which is located north of Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory.

Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, called the tragedy terrible and pledged to help the injured in every way possible.