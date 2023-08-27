Jamat-e-Islami announces nationwide strike on Sept. 2 over inflated electricity bills

KARACHI – As people across Pakistan took to the streets over record-high electricity bills with some calling for civil disobedience campaigns, Jamaat-e-Islami announced a shutter-down strike on September 2 across Pakistan against inflated bills.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq called on local authorities to review prices of electricity tariff and announced to stage a nationwide protest on September 02.

In a public address, Haq vowed to mobilise people across South Asian nation on the streets, in a show of dissent as salaried class people are literally battling for food and basic commodities.

JI chief said his party will stand against what he termed as a grave injustice to the common man, saying remaining silent against the huge increase in electricity bills is no option for him.

Haq said people are literally struggling to make ends meet, and called it right time to get your rights.

Fuel protests grip Pakistan for third day in row

Residents in several parts of Pakistan set their electricity bills on fire in protest against increasing power tariff in Pakistan. The protesters urged Pakistan to immediately withdraw additional taxes and recently announced a hike in electricity prices.

Inflation in the crisis-hit country skyrocketed amid a huge rise in energy and fuel prices coupled with the unpleasant impacts of rupee devaluation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Aug-2023/pakistanis-make-public-announcement-in-mosques-against-paying-electricity-bills-amid-mass-protests