Search

Immigration

Another European country abolishes Golden Visas: Details inside

Web Desk
12:57 PM | 29 Sep, 2023
Another European country abolishes Golden Visas: Details inside

AMSTERDAM - Wealthy billionaires from across the world will no longer be able to get Golden Visas of the Netherlands as it will be scrapped soon.

A statement provided by the Immigration and Naturalisation Service in the Netherlands (NLS) confirmed that the residence permit for inter-investors will no longer be available from 1 January 2024.

The country's Golden Visa Program allowed wealthy foreign investors to acquire residency in the country if they contributed at least €1,250,000 to the economy and met specific requirements.

According to the conditions, wealthy individuals needed to invest the amount in a company based in the Netherlands or in a fund that, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, is in line with the SEED scheme.

SEED scheme is a venture company or a contractual joint venture that invests in a company in the Netherlands, Schengenvisainfor reported.

“You deposit the amount to be invested into a bank account of a Dutch bank or a bank of an EU Member State with a branch in the Dutch,” NLS had said.

Dutch authorities introduced the Golden Visa Program in 2013 to spur economic growth but as it failed to grab attention, the country made some changes in 2018.

Other European powers also introduced such Golden Visa Schemes including Spain, Portugal, and Greece; however, Portugal is also scrapping the Golden Visa Scheme.

Portugal became the second country after Ireland to do away with the Golden Visa scheme despite the fact that Portugal saw a total of 41.9 percent increase in investments through this programme last year.

Some say that the scheme was scrapped due to a surge in the prices of real estate and housing rents which made it difficult for locals to secure any place. 

Meanwhile, authorities in EU countries have repeatedly pressed all European countries that offer Golden Visas to suspend the program citing that this pathway provides criminals an oppurtunity to acquire residency.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:27 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

This country just banned French aircraft from its airspace as ...

07:10 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

This top-hit movie in China is affecting tourism in Thailand: Details ...

09:09 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Iceland trip cost increases with introduction of new tax: Details ...

07:54 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Islamabad Airport's runway unavailable for operations: Details inside ...

06:33 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Australia resumes visa processing for tour groups from this country ...

10:32 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

This Muslim country will give uncensored internet to foreigners but ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:23 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Four soldiers martyred as Pakistan Army thwarts TTP attack from Afghanistan

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 29 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29th September,  2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 29, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 29 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: