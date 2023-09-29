Mutton Curry but No Beef: A look into Pakistan cricket team's food menu in India during World Cup

NEW DELHI – Pakistani team arrived in India for their first cricket tour in nearly a decade, and Men in Green was greeted with warm applause and loud cheers by fans upon its arrival before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar XI arrived in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad and fans were already pumped to see Green Shirts. Clips shared online show fans taking pictures with phones and shouting the Pakistani players’ names.

Hyderabad, the Telangana state is known for its rich history and culture, and delicious cuisine. Food in the city offers a wide variety of flavors.

Pakistan will stay in Hyderabad for a couple of weeks and have cheat meals also in their diet plan during their stay in the city.

A day after the arrival of Pakistani cricket team, their diet plan surfaced online and as Team Green Chicken, Mutton, and Fish in their dietary plan. Babar and boys will also indulge on butter chicken and the Hyderabadi biryani as a cheat meal.

It was reported that team has asked the catering staff for steamed rice, and spaghetti in Bolognese sauce while vegetarian Pulao will also be served.