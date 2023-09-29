At least two killed, 7 wounded in blast inside mosque in Hangu

HANGU – At least two people were killed and five were injured in a blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s Hangu on Friday.

Police confirmed the terrorist attack, saying it occurred in the limits of Doaba police station. The bodies and injured have been shifted to hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area.

The roof the mosque caved in following the blast amid fears that some worshippers are stuck under the debris.

Heavy machinery has been called to the site to remove the rubble and rescue trapped people.

The blast comes hours after deadly suicide bombing killed over 50 people in Mastung area of Balochistan. Over 60 people sustained injuries during the attack, officials said, adding that some of them are in critical condition.