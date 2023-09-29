Four soldiers martyred as Pakistan Army thwarts TTP attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers were martyred and three terrorists killed as Pakistan Army repulsed militants trying to infiltrate near Pak-Afghan border, according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement, ISPR said security forces thwarted an attempt of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan near Sambaza in Dist Zhob close to Pak-Afghan border.

During the ensuing operation, four brave toops inlcuding Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan and Sepoy Nadeem embraced martyrdom.

Meanwhile, three militants were also gunned down while others got injured.

ISPR said armed forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.

Pakistani forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of soldiers further strengthen resolve.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.