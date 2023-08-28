Turkish diva Gulsim Ali leaves fans in awe with new bold avatar

ISTANBUL – Gülsim Ali, the gifted actress renowned for her portrayal of Aslıhan Hatun in the acclaimed Turkish series "Diriliş: Ertuğrul," has won the hearts of global fans through her exceptional performance.

With her immense talent and captivating on-screen presence, Ali has amassed a massive fan base.

Recently, she took to social media to share a couple of breathtaking pictures. In the mesmerizing photos, the Turkish actor can be seen wearing a beige sleeveless jumpsuit paired with chic glasses and her hair in a sleek side part.

"Going into next week ????" she captioned the post.

Her legion of fans filled the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.