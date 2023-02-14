Gold price slumps by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold on Tuesday witnessed a downward trend in the domestic market as the Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold slumped by Rs1,700 per tola to settle at Rs195,900.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs167,953 after its value dropped by Rs1,457.

In the international market, the gold price decreased by $5 to reach $1,855 per ounce

The prices of silver in the country remained unchanged as Rs2,130 per tola and Rs1,812.13 per 10 grams.