Gold price slumps by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold on Tuesday witnessed a downward trend in the domestic market as the Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold slumped by Rs1,700 per tola to settle at Rs195,900.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs167,953 after its value dropped by Rs1,457.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $5 to reach $1,855 per ounce
The prices of silver in the country remained unchanged as Rs2,130 per tola and Rs1,812.13 per 10 grams.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
