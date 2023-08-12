Why did Jannat Mirza end her engagement with Umar Butt before marriage?

The known TikTok personality with an innocent and beautiful face, Jannat Mirza, informed one of her admirers why she had ended her relationship with Umar Butt.

The situation unfolded when a user named Asad commented on her Instagram post, questioning why she had deceived Butt. In response, Jannat initially chuckled and then remarked that it was a matter of her heart, which she had given away.

Furthermore, a few months ago, she had shared a story on Instagram stating that she was now single and didn't need to explain herself.

In February, Jannat Mirza and Umar Butt had parted ways, followed by an exchange of bitter words between the two.

Following this announcement, she made another announcement clarifying that her talk of being single was just a joke. In her Instagram post, she further explained about her relationship, mentioning that Umar Butt had broken up with her without any prior explanation, which led her to announce the end of their connection in a lighthearted manner.

Moreover, Jannat Mirza has also revealed in the past that though their relationship is confirmed, they are not yet engaged. However, when the engagement does happen, she will certainly share this joyful news with her fans.