Dubai announces world's first underwater mosque

DUBAI - The world's first floating mosque, which is expected to cost over Dh55 million, will be constructed in Dubai.

The ambitious Religious Tourism Project was unveiled by Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department with the goal of promoting Islamic tourism in the city.

The three levels of the cutting-edge building, which is expected to be finished in 2024, each have their own distinct functions. An underwater prayer space is located on the first floor, a multipurpose recreational hall is located on the second story, and an Islamic exhibition is located on the third floor.

This amazing project, which can hold 50 to 75 worshippers, aims to be a beacon of spiritual tranquilly and cultural enrichment.