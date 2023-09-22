Search

Pakistani chef wins big at Saudi Arabia Int'l Chef Competition

Web Desk
04:21 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
Pakistani chef, Hina Shoaib, made the nation proud by winning a prestigious award at the recently held 10th edition of Foodex Saudi Expo.

The award-winning chef secured two prizes in the "Foodex International Cooking Competition" held in Saudi Arabia. Shoaib beat 128 chefs from different countries, and surprised a panel of international judges.

Shoaib was awarded with the bronze medal and the certificate by the senior chefs, Thomas Gugler and Daniel Meyer, upon securing third position in the competition. 

The chef expressed immense gratitude and was overjoyed to make Pakistan proud with her remarkable feat. 

“I am proud to be a Pakistani. To have my country's name mentioned at such level, especially when competing with chefs from other countries, is an unforgettable moment,” Shoaib expressed.

The Foodex Saudi Expo 2023 was an interactive event which attracted the country's leading chefs to compete across many categories while being evaluated by international judges.

The Kingdom Chef is a platform designed to foster competition and highlight the best of the best within the culinary industry in KSA.

