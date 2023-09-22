Pakistani chef wins big at Saudi Arabia Int'l Chef Competition

Pakistani chef, Hina Shoaib, made the nation proud by winning a prestigious award at the recently held 10th edition of Foodex Saudi Expo.
The award-winning chef secured two prizes in the "Foodex International Cooking Competition" held in Saudi Arabia. Shoaib beat 128 chefs from different countries, and surprised a panel of international judges.
Shoaib was awarded with the bronze medal and the certificate by the senior chefs, Thomas Gugler and Daniel Meyer, upon securing third position in the competition.
The chef expressed immense gratitude and was overjoyed to make Pakistan proud with her remarkable feat.
“I am proud to be a Pakistani. To have my country's name mentioned at such level, especially when competing with chefs from other countries, is an unforgettable moment,” Shoaib expressed.
The Foodex Saudi Expo 2023 was an interactive event which attracted the country's leading chefs to compete across many categories while being evaluated by international judges.
The Kingdom Chef is a platform designed to foster competition and highlight the best of the best within the culinary industry in KSA.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|296.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.75
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|783.43
|791.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.45
|40.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.39
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|954.31
|963.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|765.08
|773.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.09
|331.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
