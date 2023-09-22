Naseem Shah shares his feelings after excluded from World Cup 2023 squad

KARACHI – Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has expressed disappointment after he was dropped from the national squad for upcoming World Cup 2023 due to injury.

His reaction comes after Pakistan have named their 15-player squad for the mega event, which will be held in October and November in India.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been replaced with Hasan Ali. He had suffered a shoulder injury during Asia Cup in a match against India on 11 September and was ruled out of the tournament. Following thorough medical examinations and consultations with leading medical experts, Naseem has been advised to undergo surgery. He is expected to recover in three to four months.

The right-arm pacer took to social media platform X to express his feelings.

“With a heavy heart, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I'm disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah's hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon,” he wrote.

Thank you to all my fans for the prayers! — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 22, 2023

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir.

The selectors have also named three traveling reserves in wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Zaman Khan.