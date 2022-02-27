PAKvAUS: Australian cricket team arrives in Pakistan for historic series

LAHORE – Aussies flew into South Asian country on Sunday for the historic tour scheduled to start from March 4 in nearly a quarter of a century.

Reports in local media said Team Australia reached the country’s federal capital Islamabad via a special plane in the wee hours of Sunday and were escorted to their hotel from the airport under full security.

The foreign players will train from Monday after spending a day in isolation. This is for the first time the Australian squad lands in Pakistan after 24 years as they last time visited the country in 1998.

Cricket Pakistan also shared the development and greeted Test skipper Pat Cummins. "Great to have you and the Australian side here," the tweet cited.

Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and the white-ball leg will be played in Karachi and Lahore.

Upon arrival, noted batsman Steve Smith shared a picture on official Twitter after the charter flight touched down in Islamabad.

Reports quoting Pakistan's interior ministry spokesperson said the Australian squad will be given 'head of state-level security. Such arrangements are only made for high-level foreign delegations, (and) the president and prime minister of Pakistan, he said.

No traffic will be allowed on routes while security helicopters will also follow squad. Snipers will be positioned on buildings surrounding the stadium, while nearby shops and offices have been ordered to close on match days, per reports.

Schedule

4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 March – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 March – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

5 April – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

6 April - Departure