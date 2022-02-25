Australia not worried about security on 'special' Pakistan tour

SYDNEY – Australia Test squad captain Pat Cummins has expressed satisfaction over the security measures being taken by Pakistani authorities for the upcoming historic tour.

Aussies team will arrive in Pakistan over the weekend for the first time since 1998. The first of three Tests will be played by in Rawalpindi from March 4 while remaining will be played in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

Later, both teams will play three ODIs and a T20 match in Rawalpindi.

“We’ve got to a place where everyone hopping on the plane is comfortable with where it’s all sitting. It’s been a really thorough body of work that the security and the logistics teams have worked through,” Cummins told AFP.

He said that the whole team was excited for what he termed as “special tour,” adding that everone is in good place.

Reports said that authorities have decided to seek help from Pakistan Army for the security of the Australian team.

During the five-day series from March 4-8, all shopping malls and markets in the vicinity of the stadium will not be allowed to open.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.