Australia not worried about security on 'special' Pakistan tour

02:44 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Australia not worried about security on 'special' Pakistan tour
Source: Pat Cummins (Instagram)
Share

SYDNEY – Australia Test squad captain Pat Cummins has expressed satisfaction over the security measures being taken by Pakistani authorities for the upcoming historic tour.

Aussies team will arrive in Pakistan over the weekend for the first time since 1998. The first of three Tests will be played by in Rawalpindi from March 4 while remaining will be played in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

Later, both teams will play three ODIs and a T20 match in Rawalpindi.

“We’ve got to a place where everyone hopping on the plane is comfortable with where it’s all sitting. It’s been a really thorough body of work that the security and the logistics teams have worked through,” Cummins told AFP.

He said that the whole team was excited for what he termed as “special tour,” adding that everone is in good place.

Reports said that authorities have decided to seek help from Pakistan Army for the security of the Australian team.

During the five-day series from March 4-8, all shopping malls and markets in the vicinity of the stadium will not be allowed to open.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

Nawaz ruled out of Australia series after ... 10:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced an updated Test squad for the upcoming Australia ...

More From This Category
Ghazala Ansari expresses joy over successful ...
06:15 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Fakhar Zaman goes past Babar Azam for most runs ...
03:32 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Nawaz ruled out of Australia series after ...
10:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
PSL7, Qualifier 1: Multan Sultans beat Lahore ...
11:51 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
PAKvAUS: Cricket Australia announces T20, ODI ...
10:24 AM | 22 Feb, 2022
Parkha Ijaz clinches 1st Ghazala Ansari Challenge ...
02:21 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Spotify reveals data on Pakistani music’s borderless reach
12:12 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr