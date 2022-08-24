Watch: Mohammad Rizwan’s power-hitting drill ahead of Pakistan vs India match in Asia Cup

11:33 AM | 24 Aug, 2022
Watch: Mohammad Rizwan’s power-hitting drill ahead of Pakistan vs India match in Asia Cup
Source: File Photo
DUBAI – The much-awaited Asia Cup match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is set to take place on August 28 (Sunday), with both sides focusing on practice to refine their skills.

Amidst all, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was spotted practicing power-hitting skills under the supervision of batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.  

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a video on Twitter, which shows Mohammad Rizwan smashing big hits to pose threat to India ahead of the high-voltage clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

Last year, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s strong partnership helped Pakistan defeating India by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Skipper Babar Azam made 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters. Pakistan won the match easily with 13 balls to spare. 

