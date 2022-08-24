Merub Ali celebrates million followers on Instagram
KARACHI – Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.
The Sinf e Aahan star has a massive fan following as she keeps the fans hooked with her alluring Instagram feed.
With killer looks and a charming persona, the rising star has achieved another milestone on Instagram as she has reached one million followers on the social media platform.
The Wabal actress celebrated the achievement in a post while sharing an adorable photo of her.
“1 million watt smile for my 1 million family. I love you guys. Thank you,” she captioned the post.
The 26-year-old, who started his career as a fashion model, has also played a role in Paristan drama serial.
