Pakistan vs New Zeland Series 2023 - Matches Schedule, Tickets Price, Online Booking

Web Desk 05:23 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced ticket prices for the upcoming series between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled to start on April 14, 2023.  

Currently, the tickets for the three T20 International matches being played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will be available online at www.pcb.bookme.pk, said a press release issued by PCB here on Saturday.

 Cricket fans can buy tickets using their original ID cards. However, physical tickets will be available in the second phase starting from April 6., and sales will be announced later, it said.

The tickets, which are ranging between PKR250 to PKR3,000, will go online for purchase from April 2, 2023, at 11am. The matches are scheduled to be played on April 14, 15 and 17 in Lahore.

Tickets details:

Wasim Akram Enclosure — Rs3,500

Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan — Rs2,000

Premium (Raja’s and Saeed Anwar — Rs1,000

Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz — Rs500

Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazar, Quaid, Saeed Ahmed and Zaheer Abbas — Rs250.

The fans will be required to bring their original ID or B-Forms (for those under the age of 18) to gain entry into the stadium.

The ticket details for the fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi will also be announced later, the PR added.

 Schedule:

Apr 14 — 1st T20I, Lahore

Apr 15 — 2nd T20I, Lahore

Apr 17 — 3rd T20I, Lahore

Apr 20 — 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

 Apr 24 — 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

 Apr 26 — 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

 Apr 30 — 2nd ODI, Karachi

 May 3 — 3rd ODI, Karachi

 May 5 — 4th ODI, Karachi

 May 7 — 5th ODI, Karachi

