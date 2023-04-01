Pakistan vs New Zeland Series 2023 - Matches Schedule, Tickets Price, Online Booking

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced ticket prices for the upcoming series between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled to start on April 14, 2023.
Currently, the tickets for the three T20 International matches being played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will be available online at www.pcb.bookme.pk, said a press release issued by PCB here on Saturday.
Cricket fans can buy tickets using their original ID cards. However, physical tickets will be available in the second phase starting from April 6., and sales will be announced later, it said.
The tickets, which are ranging between PKR250 to PKR3,000, will go online for purchase from April 2, 2023, at 11am. The matches are scheduled to be played on April 14, 15 and 17 in Lahore.
Tickets details:
Wasim Akram Enclosure — Rs3,500
Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan — Rs2,000
Premium (Raja’s and Saeed Anwar — Rs1,000
Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz — Rs500
Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazar, Quaid, Saeed Ahmed and Zaheer Abbas — Rs250.
The fans will be required to bring their original ID or B-Forms (for those under the age of 18) to gain entry into the stadium.
The ticket details for the fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi will also be announced later, the PR added.
Schedule:
Apr 14 — 1st T20I, Lahore
Apr 15 — 2nd T20I, Lahore
Apr 17 — 3rd T20I, Lahore
Apr 20 — 4th T20I, Rawalpindi
Apr 24 — 5th T20I, Rawalpindi
Apr 26 — 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
Apr 30 — 2nd ODI, Karachi
May 3 — 3rd ODI, Karachi
May 5 — 4th ODI, Karachi
May 7 — 5th ODI, Karachi
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
