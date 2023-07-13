Here's how Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 26th birthday

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate from Pakistan, celebrated her 26th birthday in a meaningful way yesterday.
Through her Twitter account, the renowned activist shared a photo with "her" girls in Nigeria, where she spent her special day raising awareness about their right to education. On the same day, she also delivered a powerful address to the United Nations.
"Today, I am in Nigeria celebrating my birthday with girls, a tradition I started a decade ago," she wrote. During her UN speech in Nigeria, Malala shared inspiring stories of young women she has met over the years, who have not only earned university degrees but also ventured into the workforce.
"We should celebrate the achievements of girls who pursue higher education, secure employment, and exercise their choice in matters like marriage. However, we must not delude ourselves into thinking that we have made sufficient progress," she emphasized. "While I applaud those who have overcome challenges to succeed, my heart aches for those whom we have failed. Every young woman, like me, has friends we witnessed being left behind – those who were hindered by their governments, communities, and families."
Today I’m in Nigeria celebrating my birthday with girls, a tradition I started 10 years ago. ???? @MalalaFund pic.twitter.com/XaLZSyFFZ8— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 12, 2023
Malala's husband and family also took to social media to express their birthday wishes. Sharing a photo with his beloved partner, Asser Malik wrote, "Happy Birthday Malala. You are already well aware of your amazingness. Nevertheless, I consider myself fortunate to have the best partner imaginable."
Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, also extended warm birthday greetings. Alongside pictures of the 26-year-old with himself and her mother, Ziauddin shared, "Happy birthday Jaani Mun! We love you so much."
Happy Birthday Malala. You don’t need any reminders of how amazing you are.
But for what it’s worth you are the best partner I could have ever hoped for. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UreAmGlaI1— Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2023
Happy birthday Jaani Mun, @Malala !
We love you so much.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OciKDNPnxr— Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) July 12, 2023
Indian icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a staunch advocate for education, also joined in celebrating Malala's birthday. "Happy birthday, Malala!" wrote the former Miss World as she shared a photo of their meeting. "May you always be blessed with the very best," Priyanka added.
Former first lad, Micelle Obama took to er Instagram and posted a short clip with the caption "In honour of #MalalaDay, we asked a few members of the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance from Namibia, India, Nepal, Guatemala, and Uganda to tell us why Malala inspires them—and I just love their responses. Thank you @Malala for all that you do for girls around the world! ????"
View this post on Instagram
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.