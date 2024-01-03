WATCH — Mahira Khan gets scrutinized by netizens over sultry dress at recent event in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan rose to fame with Humsafar opposite Fawad Khan and went to become an international star being invited to global events with stars from entertainment fraternities across globe in attendance, but moral and fashion police focus more on the Raees star's sartorial choices than her unparalleled achievements.

The Bin Roye star recently rubbed shoulders with Hollywood and Bollywood bigwigs including Andrew Garfield and took pictures to let her stardom speak for itself.

Although smitten with her breathtaking beauty and stunned by her star power, fashion police rushed to criticize the The Legend of Maula Jutt actress for wearing a plunging, deep neck, black strappy dress at the recently held Red Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

In the 13 second-long video circulating on social media platforms, the Hum Kahan Ke Shachay Thay star was seen giving an interview on the red carpet at the said event.

Khan's deep neck dress accentuated her curves and the straps added a touch of grace. Pairing the look with statement earrings, the Superstar actress went for light makeup and sleek bun to complement the look.

Bothered social media users lambasted the star for her fashion statement.

On the acting front, Khan enjoys an illustrious career in both film and television industries, she will next be see in Neelofar and is currently seen in Razia.