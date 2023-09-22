Search

Mahira Khan addresses patriarchy's effect on women in latest interview

Maheen Khawaja
07:18 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
Mahira Khan addresses patriarchy's effect on women in latest interview
In a landscape still rife with patriarchal clichés on local television, Mahira Khan's latest achievement, "Razia," emerges as a beacon of change in its earnest endeavor to break free from the prevalent narrative that ties a woman's identity to that of a man.

While Khan actively promotes this groundbreaking series across various platforms, she recently engaged in a thought-provoking conversation during an interview on Maliha Rehman's show, "Gloss Etc," with Momal Sheikh and the series' screenwriter, Mohsin Ali.

Delving into the origins of gender oppression, Ali shared a poignant excerpt from the series, voiced by Khan herself. He underscored how, in the pursuit of male heirs, society unintentionally extinguishes the spirit of its daughters and women. Ali articulated, "In our desire for a son, we often unknowingly strip our daughters of their rights, relegating it to the grim reality of their existence—a burden they carry for life."

Khan went on to lament the grim reality of this situation, highlighting how women are deprived of their rights from a tender age. This deprivation sets off a cascading chain of events, ultimately leading to a point where women themselves become oblivious to their inherent worth.

The narrator eloquently stated, "This initial deprivation of rights marks the beginning of a cycle where more rights are taken away, leading to a point where a woman begins to doubt her entitlement to them. Irrespective of gender, every human being has inherent rights, simply by virtue of being human."

"Razia" is poised to provide a breath of fresh air, as it confronts the deeply entrenched patriarchal beliefs that afflict our society. This mini-series promises to narrate the journey of Razia, from her youthful days to her maturity, with Mahira Khan portraying the older, unabashedly outspoken Razia who takes charge of her narrative.

