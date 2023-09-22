Sindh announces public holiday on Prophet's birthday

KARACHI – The caretaker Sindh government has announced a public holiday on September 29 across the province on the account of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the federal government had issued a notification, declaring public holiday on Sept 29.

The Cabinet Division in the notification stated “…it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 29th September, 2023 (Friday) as public holiday on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (12th Rabiul Awwal 1445 A.H).

What is the Islamic date 12 Rabi ul Awal 2023?

The Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is marked on 12 Rabi ul Awal every year.

Streets across the country are turned festive every year to mark the day religious zeal and fervor.

Several processions are also taken out in major cities of the country, where participants wave flags and chant slogans to show their devotion to Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

Is 12 Rabi ul Awal public holiday?

The federal and provincial governments have issued a notification, declaring public holiday on 12 Rabi ul Awal (September 29).