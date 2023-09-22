Search

Pakistan

Sindh announces public holiday on Prophet's birthday

07:24 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
Sindh announces public holiday on Prophet's birthday
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The caretaker Sindh government has announced a public holiday on September 29 across the province on the account of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in Pakistan. 

A day earlier, the federal government had issued a notification, declaring public holiday on Sept 29. 

The Cabinet Division in the notification stated “…it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 29th September, 2023 (Friday) as public holiday on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (12th Rabiul Awwal 1445 A.H).

What is the Islamic date 12 Rabi ul Awal 2023?

The Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is marked on 12 Rabi ul Awal every year. 

Streets across the country are turned festive every year to mark the day religious zeal and fervor.

Several processions are also taken out in major cities of the country, where participants wave flags and chant slogans to show their devotion to Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

Is 12 Rabi ul Awal public holiday?

The federal and provincial governments have issued a notification, declaring public holiday on 12 Rabi ul Awal (September 29).

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sept 29 in Pakistan

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:32 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces public holiday on September 29

10:35 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

PML-N announces Nawaz welcome rally on October 21

06:54 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

US announces interview waiver, reduced wait time for visa seekers ...

11:19 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Punjab announces free travel on Orange Line train, Metro Bus for ...

11:00 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces new easy visa regime for businesses

09:19 AM | 9 Sep, 2023

Nawaz Sharif announces return to Pakistan in October to lead election ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:51 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Has Pakistan Railways discontinued Shalimar train service?

Horoscope

08:59 AM | 22 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 22, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 296.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.75 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 783.43 791.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.45 40.85
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.39 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 954.31 963.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 765.08 773.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 329.09 331.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 22, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 22 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: